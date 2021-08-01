Greed, nepotism preventing our leaders from creating opportunities for the youth - OJ

Renowned gospel musician Minster OJ

Renowned gospel musician Minster OJ has admonished Ghanaian leaders to refocus their direction towards youth development.

The musician lamented that greed, selfishness, and nepotism have allowed leaders to forget about the need to develop the youth.



He indicated that the majority of leaders have no interest in developing people but themselves, families, and people close to them.



Appearing on Saturday weekend show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that if we should have leaders who are interested in youth development, then the issue of unemployment would be resolved.

Speaking to host Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, he said the youth need decent jobs, better livelihoods, and inclusiveness.



For him, the youth must be challenged, supported, and given the needed capacity to excel in their fields of study, talent, and creativity.



He stressed that if we don’t appreciate the youth and support them, the current challenges we face would remain the same.