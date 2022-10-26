0
Greed, self-centredness major challenge to Ghana’s development – Citizen Ato Dadzie

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie has said that growing levels of corruption in all sectors of the national economy is due to greed and self-centredness among Ghanaians.

According to him, corrupt practices had become the order of the day among politicians, civil and public servants since people wanted to use their positions to enrich themselves at the expense of the general growth and development of the country.

“The unending instances and cases of corrupt practices are what has brought the country to its present situation where funds that could have been channelled into other sectors are lost as a result of corrupt deeds,” Citizen Ato Dadzie exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenepa on Accra-based Original TV.

“The impression is only created that it is only politicians who are corrupt. It is not true and that all of us as Ghanaians in one way or the other engage in corrupt practices in our various workplaces for our personal benefit,”

He explained that the country’s slow pace of development could partly be blamed on corruption and that if it was nipped in the bud, huge sums of money would be saved to accelerate the progress of the nation for the benefit of all.

He indicated that a worrying development was the situation where people in leadership positions used the office they occupied to enrich themselves instead of rendering the required services to the citizenry.

He said, “it is a privilege that an individual is appointed to occupy a position and that it is totally unacceptable for such persons to take advantage of their portfolio to rather amass wealth while others wallow in abject poverty”.

Citizen Ato Dadzie stated that with the abundance of natural resources the nation was blessed with, we should have been witnessing a high level of development for the benefit of all, saying “if our natural resources are well managed and evenly distributed, it would lead to the creation of many jobs to better the lives of the people".

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako
