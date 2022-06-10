Green Ghana: Asantehene leads tree planting in Ashanti Region

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and others present at the tree planting exercise

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has planted a tree as part of the Green Ghana Project.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is leading the Ashanti Regional version of the 2022 Green Ghana Project.



The tree was planted at the Royal Golf Club in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



Last year, Asantehene participated in the tree planting exercise when the project commenced.



The Mahogany tree he planted at the Royal Golf Club, according to the Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Augustine Kofi Gyedu, is 8-feet now.

Speaking to the media at a short ceremony to commence the tree planting, Mr. Gyedu said 80 percent of the 1.5 million trees planted in the region survived.



He said this year, they have targeted to plant 4 million trees, and out of it, 3.2 million trees have already been distributed.



For his part, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah called on the people in the region to participate in the exercise to green the region and also bring back the lost accolades of Kumasi being the garden city of West Africa.