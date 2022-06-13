0
Green Ghana Day: Attorney General, others join exercise at Law Office to plant trees

Godfred Dame Nd Others Godfred Dame and others during the tree planting exercise

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

As part of the Greening Ghana Project, high profile team from the Attorney General Department and Ministry of Justice planted trees at the yet soon-to-be-completed Law Office, near the High Court Complex in Accra.

The learned Attorney General, Godfred Dame was supported by his Deputy, Ms Diana Asonaba Dapaah and other distinguished Attorneys from the ministry.

Ghana observed the Greening Ghana Day last Friday across the country where about 20 million trees are expected to be planted by the year ending.

This is the second of its kind after the maiden one held last year, seeing about 5 million trees planted.

Mr. Godfred Dame has since ascended to the high office and embarked on many projects and policies to strengthen Ghana's judicial system and make the service delivery close to the people.

The Regional capital was proud to host the dignitaries amidst the many other initiatives the NPP government has implemented in ensuring citizens have a good and fair justice system.

