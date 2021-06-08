Green Ghana Day: Catholic Bishops to plant one million trees

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has urged Ghanaians to participate in tree planting

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has expressed its commitment to planting one million trees during this year’s rainy season, as part of supporting the government’s Green Ghana Project.

The government, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, intends to plant five million trees on Green Ghana Day – 11 June 2021.



The government has encouraged every Ghanaian to participate in the tree-planting exercise.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference, in a statement, also encouraged all ecclesial communities at diocesan and parish levels, as well as lay societies, to take concrete actions toward planting trees to achieve their one-million-trees target, as the church’s support to the Green Ghana project.



