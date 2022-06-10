Green Ghana Day: Kpando MCE to query assembly staff who did not plant tree

Municipal Chief Executive for Kpando, Joe Badasu, during the tree planting exercise

The Kpando Municipal Assembly has planted 6,000 different species of trees across the municipality out of some 10,000 seedlings that were nursed for planting on Green Ghana Day on Friday in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Joe Badasu said the remaining 4,000 will be planted on a four-hectare of land situated in the municipality.



However, the MCE said he will punish some staff of the assembly who did not participate in the planting exercise.



"This is a national assignment and all heads of department (of the assembly) were expected to be part of this exercise and for some very strange reasons some decided to absent themselves, those heads of departments Monday they have to explain why they absent themselves without reason," he told journalists after the exercise on Friday.

Zoomlion, Prisons Service and some individuals in the Kpando Municipality joined the exercise and planted trees along the shoulders of roads, school complexes, residential areas and the assembly premises.



The exercise was disturbed in some parts of the region by heavy rainfall.