Green Ghana Day: Labone Rotary Clubs plant more trees

Rotary Clubs partner Labone Senior High School to plant trees

Source: Albert Amekudzi, Contributor

The Rotary Club of Accra-Labone, together with the Rotaract and Interact Clubs of Accra-Labone and Labone Senior High School (SHS) respectively, have jointly planted about 100 trees within the Labone SHS as part of the Green Ghana Project held on Friday, June 12, 2021.

The three Clubs in Labone received seedlings from the Forestry Commission to help in greening the community for a sustainable and beautiful environment.



Commenting on the project, the President of the Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone, Ebenezer Yaw Obuobi Asante explained that the project was part of the planned activities of the club from the start of the Rotary year, and this day was an opportune time to join all organizations and individuals to green the country.



Green Ghana is an initiative that aims at planting five million trees in a single day across the country. The tree planting exercise was slated for Friday, June 11, 2021. The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor launched the initiative and stated that on the day of planting, individuals must plant to help the purpose of the exercise.



Mr. Jinapor added that his Ministry will ensure that a team is constituted to effectively monitor and evaluate the progress of the trees after the planting exercise.



“On a quarterly arrangement and eventually at the end of the year on the first anniversary of the 2021 Green Ghana Day, we will take stock as to how we have fared and there will be a comprehensive report delivered to Ghanaians as to how many of the trees survived and how many are at what stage of development, etc.

“This is not going to be the usual thing. We plant the trees and walk away, we will plant the trees, nurse, nurture them and monitor in a very scientific way and methodical way to ensure that we see to the progress of these trees,” the Minister said.



President of the Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone further noted that the clubs will continue to participate in such laudable initiatives to support the environment.



The Project Director of the Rotary Club of Accra-Labone, Emmanuel Mensah on his part noted that this was not the first time the club was planting trees, and “we will continue to plant, nurse, and nurture trees to sustain our environment.”



Rotarian Mercy Odzawo, Youth Generation Chair of the Rotary Club of Accra-Labone explained that “We brought on board our Interact Club to groom them and let them understand how projects were executed under Rotary. We want them to start early so they can grow into Rotary and be good citizens.”



Earlier in June 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to plant more trees to preserve the country’s forest cover and the environment.

“We cannot sit by and watch as our trees, flora, and fauna are wiped out. Our very existence is tied directly to the survival of trees. Without the oxygen produced by trees, we cannot survive as humans. “Lend your support to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as it executes this ambitious national assignment. I will be planting a tree and I expect you too to plant one. Let us make Ghana green,” the President noted.



The Rotary Club of Accra-Labone and Rotaract Club of Accra-Labone is part of Rotary International with over 35,000 clubs working together to Promote peace, Fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, Support education, and grow local economies.



Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in communities and members.