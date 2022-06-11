2
Green Ghana Day: Let's cultivate a habit of tree planting - Trade Ministry

Trade Ministry Plants Trees The Chief Director is joined by others to undertake the national exercise

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Patrick Yaw Nimo, has called on Ghanaians to cultivate a habit of tree planting.

He explained that the national assignment being spearheaded by President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have trees planted across the country, is a plan that all should follow through and live by.

“The essence of tree planting is to generally improve lives and our way of living.

“The tree planting agenda adopted by government through its Green Ghana Project is aimed at enhancing the country’s forest cover as it produces a wide range of benefits to our ecosystem,” a statement on the ministry’s Facebook page said.

The forecourt of the Ministry of Trade and Industry was earmarked for this purpose.

The Chief Director encouraged staff to cultivate the habit of tree planting in their various homes to make the country a better place to live in.

This year, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has targeted to plant 20 million new trees, an increase of about 13 million from 2021’s target.

