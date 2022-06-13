Green Ghana Day: Remove all trees planted by NDC - Oti Minister orders

Joshua Makubu is the Oti regional minister

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, has ordered the removal of all trees planted by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of the party’s celebration of the June 4 anniversary this year.

The June 4 uprising was staged in 1979 to release JJ Rawlings, who later became a military ruler and subsequently a democratically elected president of Ghana. He was the founder of the NDC.



As part of the celebration, the leadership of the NDC planted trees at the Nkwanta Community Day SHS in the Oti Region.



However, the minister said using school premises for the tree planting exercise was inappropriate.



Speaking at Kpasa Senior High Technical School to mark this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day’, Makubu said: “June 4 was a day people’s parents and loved ones were killed, and many have lost their livelihood. People are still crying over it. For this reason, it is not an occasion to plant trees that will keep hurting such families as the NDC did.”



“We can not sit down as a country, as a municipality, as a region or a school and allow trees to be planted on a compound to signify this day where people lost their lives. We are indirectly saying that if your grandfather was General FK Abu, Ignatius Kutu Acheampong and General Afrifa, then it means that you shouldn’t come to Nkwanta Community Senior High School because if you come there, you will see the trees there and you will remember June 4, and you will remember the death of your father and other loved ones who lost their lives,” the minister said.

“We are still hurting and causing pain to this generation, and for that matter, I disagree with the idea of planting trees on a school compound to commemorate June 4.



“I’m a member of the New Patriotic Party, as a regional minister, and I will never under any circumstances allow the New Patriotic Party to get into any senior high school campus to plant trees to commemorate a party event, and I cannot allow such from any other party to put tears on the faces of my people,” Makubu added.



He, therefore, directed the Nkwanta South MCE, Bright Lenwah, to make sure that the trees were removed.



“If you want to plant your party trees, get a land, invite us, and we’ll come but not in a school belonging to the country”, Makubu said.