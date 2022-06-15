Green Ghana Day: SIC Life plants over 800 trees

Staff of the company partaking in the tree planting exercise

Source: Pamela Boateng, Contributor

SIC Life Insurance LTD (SIC Life) joined the rest of the country on Friday, June 10, 2022, to commemorate Green Ghana Day, which has been designated by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to drive an aggressive afforestation and reforestation program as part of efforts to restore the country's lost forest cover.

To mark the day, which was under the theme 'Mobilizing for a Greener Future,' the Company's management and employees planted over 800 seedlings nationwide.



Staff of the Company’s Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Ho, Wa, Tamale, and Kumasi branch offices were among those who took part in planting various ornamental plants, shade trees, royal palms, coconut trees, and other tropical flora.



The Managing Director of SIC Life, Mr. Kwaku Appiah-Menka II joined the staff in Takoradi for the exercise. Mr. Appiah-Menka II is of the firm belief that, as a Company, we must be interested in the well-being of the environment in which we live and operate and as such SIC Life must join in taking urgent action in combating climate change and its impact as stated in Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG 13) through tree planting such as took place on Friday last, and other eco-friendly initiatives.



He said that apart from its core business of providing tailor-made life insurance products to the Ghanaian public, SIC Life is a Company that is climate change conscious and therefore is always ready to support initiatives like ‘Green Ghana Day’.





Mr. Appiah-Menka II also encouraged the staff of SIC Life to take some of the seedlings and plant them in their homes. He urged all Ghanaians to take the nurturing of the trees and plants that were planted on the day as a daily responsibility if we are to achieve the desired goal of a Green Ghana.



