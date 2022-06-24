Green Ghana: Naa oo Naa Foundation joins Odorkor Basic School in tree planting

CEO of the foundation planting trees with schools

As part of efforts to contribute to Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ Green Ghana Agenda, the “Naa OO Naa Foundation” embarked on a tree planting exercise with the pupil and teachers of Odorkor Saleria Cluster of Schools in the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly to plant tree seedlings in the school premises.

Addressing the gathering, the Executive Director of Naa OO Naa foundation, Ms. Racheal Aryee indicated that the Green Ghana is a collective responsibility to all to facilitate afforestation in the country to prevent further depletion of the ozone layer through emission of carbon dioxide and the human activities that affect climate and environmental change.



She disclosed that the Green Ghana initiative which focuses on planting trees to protect and restore Ghana’s vegetative cover is laudable move by government which must be embraced and supported by all Ghanaians, aligns with the priorities of the foundation.



Ms. Aryee opined that the recent rise in flooding in the country could be attributed to the lack of trees in the capital adding that this development positions the Green Ghana project as a strategic and commendable initiative that will help solve the flooding situation in the country and safeguard the environment.



The NGOs’ tree seedlings planting exercise was under the supervision of the Ablekuma North Municipal Director of Agriculture, Hoppeson Blewu and the team who also facilitated the tree planting exercise.



Insight

Giving a brief background of the Naa oo Naa Foundation, Ms. Aryee noted that it is humanitarian organization established in 2017 in Ghana with the mandate to promote and enhance the wellbeing and development of the underprivileged and deprived communities including persons living with disabilities in Ghana.



She pointed out that the foundation was formed to address bottlenecks issues in several thematic areas including research, education, health and legal support services as well as entrepreneurship to empower the underprivileged in the society.



Though, the Green Ghana day was organised earlier this month, the two Organisation believe that the tree planting exercise should the made mandatory across the country.



She noted that planting trees in residential areas would help curb the activities of erosion in the country.



According to her, the move was for the organization to also offer it widow might to the ministry of lands and natural resources’ Green Ghana Agenda. Ms. Aryee also commended the ministry and government as a whole for their timely intervention to plant more trees since it will go a long way to address deforestation in the forest areas of the country.

She encouraged the teachers and pupil of the school to inculcate the attitude of tree planting in contribution to the restoration Ghana's forest reserves and making Ghana green.



"We want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Ghanaians to get involved. It is not enough to just plant and leave it. You must plant and follow up and nurture it to grow,” she noted.



She appealed to pupil not to just plant but to also have time for the trees by nurturing it grow and serve the purpose of protecting and beautification of the environment.



The Tree Planting Exercise was held in collaboration with the Royal Eagle Ladies Foundation, a non – governmental organization in Ghana.