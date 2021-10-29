Green-Ghana: Parks and gardens officer raises concern

A Green Ghana official with seedlings for planting

Source: GNA

Albert Tsikata, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Parks and Gardens Officer has raised concerns about sustainability of the government's Green Ghana programme in the Municipality.

The Green Ghana programme which was initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was aimed at planting about five million trees across the country to preserve and protect the environment.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Mr Tsikata stated that the programme was good but sustaining it to yield the needed results required some serious attention by all stakeholders.



He said some trees planted across the municipality had died due to poor climate and complete neglect of the species by residents, corporate and school authorities.



Mr Tsikata explained that residents including; corporate organizations must protect the trees from stray animals adding that there were some places he visited where weeds had taken over the trees.

According to him the Parks and Gardens Department within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly was understaffed making supervision and frequent monitoring of the trees difficult.



Mr Tsikata added that some companies within the Free Zone enclave had not paid attention to the trees planted within the enclave; “We planted over 200 trees at the free zone enclave but only few are surviving”.



He added that due to unavailability of water in some schools within the municipality trees planted during the Green Ghana day had died, a situation he claimed was disturbing.



The Parks and Gardens Officer appealed to the public to help protect and preserve the trees to safeguard the environment.