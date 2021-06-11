Green Ghana Project: Ghana replants 30,000 hectares of destroyed forest annually – Forestry Commission

Eastern Regional Manager of the forestry services division, Forestry Commission, Isaac Adonteng

The Eastern Regional Manager of the forestry services division at the Forestry Commission, Isaac Adonteng, has indicated that the Commission replants 30,000 hectares of destroyed forests each year.

According to him, this initiative by the Commission is to help recoup the vegetation lost as a result of certain unsafe practices by citizens.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Isaac Adonteng shared: “Forestry Commission has embarked on a lot of planting trees campaigns to replace the trees that have been felled.



Every year, the Forestry Commission has a target of 30,000 hectares to plant trees and that shows the efforts we are putting in to ensure that we restore our vegetation. All we are planting are commercial trees that will benefit the country”.



As far back as 2012, the Forestry Commission set a replanting target of 30,000 hectares of destroyed forests every year. This followed the revival of the forest plantation development initiative.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is set to commence the Green Ghana Project today, 11th June,2021.



The ‘Green Ghana Day’ under the Green Ghana Project is aimed at planting five million trees to restore depleted forest cover.



The Ministry already has distributed more than five million seedlings, including economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood and Shea to the districts and regional offices of the Forestry Commission and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in readiness for the Day.



‘Green Ghana Day’ falls under the Green Ghana Project, expected to be fully implemented in the next five years.