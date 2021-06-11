Green Ghana Project: Here's where to get seedlings from

Trees will be available at selected chiefs palaces, community centers; selected premises of MMDA's

• Government has launched a Green Ghana Project

• The project which is being undertaken today across the country is to achieve a total of 5 million trees in the country



• The Forestry Commission has listed some of the places these seedlings can be found



As the government of Ghana spearheads its new initiative of planting trees across the country in the Green Ghana Project, as announced by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, there have been questions on how to participate in it.



Even more, people have asked where, when, and how they can get these tree seedlings from to plant; helping push the agenda of planting a total of 5 million trees today, Friday, June 11, 2021.



A statement from the Forestry Commission of Ghana, the main points to pick up the trees are the Forestry Commission Head Office; the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Head of Civil Service; All 16 Forest Service Division & Wildlife Division Regional Office; All 50 Forest Service Division Offices across the country; 200 Forest Service Division Range Headquarters; the National Theatre and Trade Fair.



Also, the trees will be available at selected chiefs palaces, community centers; selected premises of MMDA's; and all central nurseries of the Forest Service Division.

Other key locat3ions for seedlings pickup have been listed as the A&C Mall, the Accra Mall, the Oxford Street Mall, the Palace Mall, the Junction Mall, the Oyarifa Mall, Melcom Plus Complex, the West Hills Mall, the Kumasi Mall, and the Takoradi Mall.



While at that, the trees that are expected to the be planted today include economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood and Shea trees, with each consignment to the various regions of the country already distributed to them.



In the breakdown, the Greater Accra Region has received 450,000 seedlings, Central Region has received 400, 000, Western Region has received 250,000, the Western North 420,000, and Ashanti Region 1,000,000 seedlings.



The rest are Ahafo, 170,000; Bono, 250,000; Bono East 300,000; Eastern, 750,000; Volta, 200,000; Oti, 150,000; Northern, 250,000; North East, 120,000; Savannah, 250,000; Upper East, 170,000; and Upper West, 150,000.



