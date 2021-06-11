Green Ghana Project: Over 7 million seedlings distributed

John Allotey, Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, John Allotey, has disclosed that as part of the Green Day initiative, over seven million seedlings have been distributed to the citizenry.

He shared that the Commission is particularly appreciative of the overwhelming support from chiefs, churches and the Chief Imam.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “We have distributed about 7 million seedlings and people are still asking and that shows Ghanaians are happy so far as this project is concerned; they want a green Ghana. And we are excited at the support so far”.



Outlining the order of events, John Allotey made known that the whole week was dedicated to the distribution of seedlings especially to organization that have the requisite training on how to protect the seedlings prior to the planting today.



He encouraged all to pick up their seedlings at the various pick-up points such as the Accra Mall, and the Forestry Commission Head Office.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is set to commence the Green Ghana Project today, 11th June 2021.



The ‘Green Ghana Day’ under the Green Ghana Project is aimed at planting five million trees to restore depleted forest cover.



The Ministry already has distributed more than five million seedlings, including economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood and Shea to the districts and regional offices of the Forestry Commission and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in readiness for the Day.



‘Green Ghana Day’ falls under the Green Ghana Project, expected to be fully implemented in the next five years.