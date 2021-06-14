Green Ghana Project: Use same energy to protect existing trees – Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency, Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for the Builsa South constituency, Clement Apaak, has encouraged the government to devote the same energy to protect already existing trees.

The MP shared that for years, the country has looked on for these existing trees to be destroyed through illegal felling of some trees such as Rosewood.



On the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Clement bemoaned: “We are just looking on and our trees are being destroyed while some are illegally felling trees. Even trees that have been banned from felling, rosewood included, as I speak to you, the illegal harvesting, transport and export of rosewood is ongoing”.



The Builsa South MP noted that while he is not against the planting of new trees, he believes the focus should be on protecting existing trees “which nature has bestowed on us”.



“If we can raise these amounts of money to have this number of seedlings while fundraising letters are circulating asking for donations towards this project, it forces you to wonder why we are not making the same effort to protect the already existing tree. I am not opposed to planting trees but I am a strong advocate of protecting already existing trees,” he told host Samuel Eshun.



He further expressed doubts as to whether as a country, we have the necessary resources, discipline and commitment to take care of these new plants.

“So as far as I am concerned, we should devote a lot more resources and attention to protecting existing trees and plant more”, he reiterated.



The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources commenced the Green Ghana Project on 11th June 2021.



The ‘Green Ghana Day’ under the Green Ghana Project was aimed at planting five million trees to restore depleted forest cover.



Among the seedlings distributed to the districts and regional offices of the Forestry Commission and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies were seedlings of economic trees like Wawa, Mango, Rosewood and Shea.



‘Green Ghana Day’ falls under the Green Ghana Project, expected to be fully implemented in the next five years.