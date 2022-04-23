Green Ghana Project gets a boost at Tema General Hospital

Tema General Hospital

President Akufo-Addo’s project to replenish the vegetative cover of Ghana received an imbuement at the Tema General Hospital on Friday, where the Medical Director led a tree planting exercise.

Dr. Richard Anthony got his hands dirty in exemplary leadership, helping the staff of the hospital, together with some staff from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to plant fresh trees to replace old and dying ones.



Explaining the rationale for the re-planting, Dr. Anthony said it was needed because factors of nature, including natural selection, cause some of the trees earlier planted to die off.



He underscored the importance of the Green Ghana Project saying it is Ghana’s way of protecting its future and also contributing to the fight against climate change as well.



The Green Ghana project was launched on June 6, 2021 with the aim of planting some 5million trees to replenish the country’s fast depleting forest cover.



The 2021 edition exceeded the targeted number of trees by 2million extra trees.

President Akufo-Addo launched the 2022 Edition of Green Ghana Day, at the Accra International Conference Centre earlier in the year under the theme: “Mobilizing for a Greener Future” and it is scheduled for June 10, 2022.



In a keynote address, President Akufo-Addo said that the forests continue to be one of Ghana’s most important resources but regrettably there is a substantial decline of the country’s Forest cover.



He therefore, called for concerted efforts to combat this menace.



The Green Ghana Initiative seeks to create a collective action towards restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigate climate change and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits, he continued.



The target for 2022 is 10million trees.

Also at the Tema General Hospital planting exercise was the Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) Hon. Joseph Korto.



He reiterated the need to replenish the country’s forest cover pointing out that, “when the last tree dies, the last man also dies.”



Hon. Korto, who is also the Dean of Presiding Members in Greater Accra and the National Dean of Presiding Members, also praised the enthusiasm of the Tema General Hospital for the project.



On his part, Mr. Bob Amiteye, the TMA’s Coordinator of Civil Society Organizations, reiterated the dangers of climate change and praised Ghana’s local efforts through the Green Ghana project to contribute its energies to the fight against the global phenomenon.



He pointed out that even though climate change is a global problem, Ghana is already suffering impacts by way of violent tidal waves in Tema New Town and other places of the country.

He therefore praised the president’s commitment to the GREEN Ghana project.



In addition to the Tema General Hospital, some of the trees were also planted at the Bethel School in the harbour city.



Also in attendance at the exercise were Hon. Charles Amos, immediate past Assembly Member for Padmore Electoral Area and a staff of the TMA, Mr. Richard Ani, Madam Doris Gorman, the Metropolitan Information Officer, Mr. Francis O. Ackah, Administrator at the Tema General Hospital,, Madam Ewina Owusu-Afriyie, Head of Estates at the TMA, Selassie Gorsutse, a staff of the TMA and Mr. Francis Appiah, from the Environmental Department of the Assembly.



