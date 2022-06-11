Green Ghana: Tree planting exercise provides sustenance for human existence - Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin planting a tree

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has opined that the Green Ghana Day (tree planting) exercise is at the center of providing sustenance for human existence.

Addressing a tree planting exercise organised by the legislative body, the Speaker said "in today’s world, issues of the environment and climatic change have become topical, not because they are fashionable, but because they are existential issues for you and I, and every living thing on this planet.



"There is a veritable threat to human existence, which is typified by the impact of environmental degradation on the climate and on our lives”.



He explained that speeches delivered during the exercise are not the most important but issues affecting the environment.



He raised concern over rising sea levels across communities in the country.



”To the participants in today’s Green Ghana Day tree planting exercise, I believe speeches like the one I am delivering are the least important, particularly in a situation in which when we look to the south, the sea is rising around us all the time.

"Parts of La have been completely wiped off the surface of this earth, and it is gradually being forgotten. It was a growing beach community called Bortor. Today, we hardly remember it again.



"Huge portions of Keta, Dzelukope and allied beach communities and settlements in the Volta Region have been completely eclipsed by tidal waves.



"Today. Residents in these areas point to kilometers into the sea to show where their houses once stood and the European cemetery laid.



"We cannot afford such occurrences anymore. The time to act is now, and that is why we are all here. We need to dial the re-tune knob on climate change!”