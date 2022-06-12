1
Green Ghana has no political colour- Akufo-Addo as he plants African Mahogany

Green Ghana Day 2022 .jpeg President Akufo-Addo is joined by Samuel Jinapor, others, to plant the tree

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo, on Friday, June 10, 2022, planted a tree in commemoration of the second edition of the Green Ghana day.

The President planted the African Mahogany tree this year.

At the ceremony, which was marked nationwide, the President said the exercise forms part of efforts to recover the country’s lost forest cover.

“…we are embarking on an aggressive afforestation and re-aforestation program aimed at restoring the country’s lost forest cover and halting the current rate of deforestation,” he said.

The government has targeted to plant 20 million trees this year.

The Green Ghana project was started in 2021 with a target of 5 million trees but 7 million trees were planted.

In his address, the President said, “I want to use this opportunity once again to thank you all, my fellow Ghanaians, and everyone who contributed to the success of that programme,” Mr Akufo-Addo added.

“This year, our target is to plant at least 20 million trees. Even though 20 million may sound like a lot, it’s nowhere near what we’ve lost over the years. Trees, and indeed, forests are necessary for our own survival and that of our planet,” he added.

“Happily, Green Ghana day has no political party colouration as we all agree that we must leave generations unborn – no matter their political affiliations – of a greener sustainable future,” he said.

“…it is in this spirit that I call on every one of you whether you are a Ghanaian or not in so far as you are in Ghana, join us today to plant at least 20 million,” he added.

