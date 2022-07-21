'Green Street Project': Government to commence street planting activity

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will soon roll out a street planting activity dubbed, “Green Street Project” in the country to beautify street medians and avenues.

“On Monday, July 25, 2022, I will on behalf of the President inaugurate a National Planning Committee to implement a Green Streets Project, which we intend to plant trees in street medians and avenues,” Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has said.



The Minister disclosed this when he addressed the media in Accra.



Mr Jinapor said the planting exercise would be implemented in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.



He said the programme would be like the Green Ghana initiative to make the capital cities beautiful and identifiable.



The Minister noted that the Government in its efforts to protect the nation’s forest and wildlife resources, had suspended all exploration activities in forest reserves.

“We have also placed an embargo on harvesting, trading, and exporting of rosewood,” he added.



Mr Jinapor had laid before Parliament a Wildlife Bill and legislative reforms to revise and consolidate laws relating to wildlife and protected areas.



He said the Government between 2017 and 2021 had cultivated a total of 547,891.7 hectares of degraded forest lands.



Mr Jinapor urged all who planted trees during the Green Ghana Day to continue to nurture them into maturity.