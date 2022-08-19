Green streets committee hits streets of Accra to identify notable medians

Accra's median

In the bid to fulfill their mandate, the Green Streets Committee inaugurated to oversee the planting of trees in the medians and avenues of major roads in regional capitals, has today, Friday, 19th August 2022, embarked on a road tour to identify some notable medians in Accra that can be beautified with ornamental plants as part of Government's agenda to Green and beautify the cities of Ghana.

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry and also Co-Chairman of the Committee leading the charge, the team on board a bus, took a ride from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, through the Children's park road, to ridge roundabout, through liberation Road, airport junction, Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout through Legon, Adenta barrier, all the way to Ayi-Mensah toll booth.



On the tour, the team noted that the Medians from the National Theatre through Liberation road, Ridge roundabout through the Jubliee House to the 37 Military Hospital have already been beautified with ornamental plants and are maintained by Parks and Garden with the support of Ecobank.



On the ride from the National Theatre to Pantang junction, the team identified and noted a very wide median, stretching from the Adenta barrier to Pantang junction with flamboyant trees which were planted by the Adenta Municipal Assembly.



Other road medians and shoulders identified for consideration include Shiashie to Ghana Standard Authority traffic light, Okponglo traffic light to UPSA, UPSA to Atomic roundabout, Zongo junction to Ritz junction, and Ritz junction through SDA to Adenta barrier.

Having done a two-hour drive from the Ministry to the Ayi-Mensah toll booth, the team noted that medians that have already been planted with beautiful ornamental trees will continue to be properly irrigated, pruned, and maintained while those that are covered with weeds will be cleared and planted with specific ornamentals plants yet to be decided on.



On the sidelines of the road tour, the team stopped by the Bamboo and Rattan Craft Village at Ayi Mensah in the Adentan Municipality to inspect the land acquired by the Forestry Commission and Millennium Development Authority for the construction of the Bamboo Craft Village.



Also on the tour with the Deputy Minister were representatives from the Forestry Directorate of the Ministry, Parks and Gardens, Urban Roads, Ghana Highways Authority and Mullen Lowe.