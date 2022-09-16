Gridlock as Kumasi central district flooded; parts of Adum nearly submerged

Some residents in the city described the development as worrying

Commercial activities at Adum in the Ashanti Region came to a halt as about fifteen minutes of heavy rains rendered roads in the area impassable.

OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, September 15, 2022, reported that commercial and residential places were inundated by flood waters accompanied by heavy vehicular traffic as major roads leading to the city were rendered inaccessible.



The frustrated residents are thus appealing to authorities in the city to develop pragmatic solutions to address the perennial flood in the metropolis.