3
Menu
News

Gridlock as Kumasi central district flooded; parts of Adum nearly submerged

Ksi Floods C.png Some residents in the city described the development as worrying

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Commercial activities at Adum in the Ashanti Region came to a halt as about fifteen minutes of heavy rains rendered roads in the area impassable.

OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, September 15, 2022, reported that commercial and residential places were inundated by flood waters accompanied by heavy vehicular traffic as major roads leading to the city were rendered inaccessible.

Some residents in the city described the development as worrying.

The frustrated residents are thus appealing to authorities in the city to develop pragmatic solutions to address the perennial flood in the metropolis.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama