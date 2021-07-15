Gridlock on Accra-Kumasi highway as cargo truck skids off

Commuters are currently stranded

• The truck was traveling to Burkina Faso

• Officials are currently trying to get the truck off the road to make way for other vehicles



• Commuters are currently stranded



Reports indicate that a cargo truck traveling to Burkina Faso has skidded off the road and fallen into a ditch, causing commuters using the Accra-Kumasi Road to be currently stranded some few metres away from Nkawkaw, a suburb in the Eastern region.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, there is a huge blockage on the main road causing a huge traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway, making it difficult for commuters plying the road to continue with their journeys.

Eyewitnesses say officials are currently trying to tow the truck to create way for other vehicles plying the route move freely.



Some of the commuters say they have been in traffic for close to four hours.



More to come soon…