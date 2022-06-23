Group advocates for state honours for Kennedy Agyapong, others

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

A group calling itself the Patriotic Voices is advocating for the honouring of some persons who sacrifice and dedicate themselves to the development of the country.

According to the group, honouring such illustrious persons has become necessary to motivate and inspire others to walk the same path as these men.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the group mentioned Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as one of such persons who ought to be celebrated.



The group intimated that Kennedy Agyapong, through his political and entrepreneurship exploits has created opportunities for quite a number of Ghanaians.



The group explained that Kennedy Agyapong who is lacing his boots to contest the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party has demonstrated beyond doubt that he is a person with the love of Ghana at heart.



PATRIOTIC VOICES PRAISES HON. KENNEDY AGYAPONG FOR HIS WONDERFUL WORKS IN THE COUNTRY

All that we are is the result of what we have thought. If a man speaks or acts with an evil thought, pain follows him. If a man speaks or acts with a pure thought, happiness follows him, like a shadow that never leaves him. Buddha



There is a politician and business magnate in this country of ours who in the eyes of Patriotic Voices needs special mentioning. He is none other than the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Honorable Kennedy Akompreko Agyapong. The things he has done and continues to do for Ghana and Ghanaians baffle our minds and we of the Patriotic Voices believe he deserves the highest commendations. We remember too well in the heady days of DUMSOR, he took it upon himself to donate a high-capacity generator to the Tamale General Hospital. That act generally went unnoticed but we of the Patriotic Voices kept it at the back of our minds.



At the peak of the global pandemic, COVID-19, he singlehandedly imported medical materials worth several millions of cedis into the country to augment the government's efforts. We have noted with great admiration what he is doing at the 37 Military Hospital, the setting up of a State-of-the-art Cardiac Center, costing millions of USD. And then the Cancer Treatment Center at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi. The list goes on and on, in fact too numerous to fit into such a short tribute to a living philanthropist.



It is habitual for Ghanaians to honour people posthumously, but we would want to be proactive here. Patria quae heroism non-honor at, more non-valet To wit: A country that does not honor its heroes is not worth dying for. We believe it is long overdue to honor such a man. We know there are a lot of people in this country who are more affluent than Ken, but there are only a precious few who have devoted their wealth to helping Ghanaians the way this politician and businessman has done.



His largess transcends politics or tribal consideration. He gives to every person in need, friends and foes alike. His zeal to help our market women is beyond comprehension and to this end he has helped scores of such women to set up their own businesses. Talk about the youth. He has a hand in every pie, organizing fora to enlighten and empower the youth to be self-reliant. He not only talks but also walk the talk! Hundreds have benefited from these fora and also from his generosity. Quite recently, there was this NDC man whose son excelled in the exams. Ken has offered to school this boy in THE USA, at around 85000 USD per year for the next seven years. If he is doing this for a sworn enemy, albeit a political one, how else do you rate such a man in the eyes of men? What a man! He is the epitome of the leadership that any country in Africa, nay the world, needs. He helps bring up the weak but not pull down the strong. Let us celebrate him while he is still alive and not wait till he passes on before we start our praise singing. Hon. Ken Akompreko Agyapong, AYEKOO.



We of the PATRIOTIC VOICES join the whole nation in celebrating Hon. Ken Akompreko Agyapong. More than how long he lives, we hope he counts the smiles and happiness that he has brought in other people's lives. We hope he has a meaningful, fulfilled Birthday!

May the cup of his life overflow with sweet success, unconditional love, irreplaceable experiences, supreme happiness, extraordinary health and unmatched wealth. We truly wish him a very Happy Birthday.



BY



MR AKWASI SARPONG



(FOUNDER PATRIOTIC VOIVES)