Group calls on K.T Hammond to apologize to Ghanaian youth

The group wants the MP to apologize for the comments he made about the youth in Ghana

The Young Professionals Forum of Ghana has condemned comments made by the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond for blasting the youth for disrespecting President Akuffo Addo.

Following the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square, the Asokwa MP had taken exception to the reception received by the President.



He said the youth were not knowledgeable enough to lead the country.



He stated that the jeers were undemocratic, urging the youth to be patient and desist from disrespecting knowledgeable elderly people because of politics.



However, the Young Professionals Forum of Ghana in a statement issued by Chris Dela Ahiabu, the National Coordinator of the forum demanded an unqualified apology to the youth of Ghana.



According to him, the unwarranted attacks on the Youth of Ghana by a so-called Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Hon. K.T Hammond came as a shock and dismay to the youth of Ghana.

He said the Youth of Ghana will want to know if they are responsible for the high rate of unemployment, high inflation rate and destroyed currency.



How on earth can such a grown-up man like K.T Hammond refuse to see the massive contribution to National development by millions of Ghanaian youth in the field of Law, Medicine, Teaching, Nursing etc? At his age, we believe Mr. K.T Hammond's own children are frustrated as much Ghanaian Youth or his children are exhibiting the useless characteristics depicted by his unguarded statements," he said "



According to him, they look with shame at the character and conduct of certain older persons in leadership positions and conclude regrettably that we the Youth of Ghana are the victims and products of a system of government led mainly by a non-productive octogenarian elite who have depended and fleeced the country since the 4th Republic.



Elsewhere, the lower age limit for a person to be a President or Prime Minister is 35 years if Mr K T Hammond cares to know.



Furthermore, the shocking claim by the Dishonourable K.T HARMOND that NDC organized the youth to hoot at the president during the Global Citizen Festival 2022 is uncalled for.

Failure to pick up intelligence on the just-ended situation itself is a clear demonstration of how the NPP government has failed in leading the country from economy, security and to everything.



The Young Professionals Forum forcefully condemns in no uncertain terms these totally reckless comments from Hon. KT Hammond.



The youth of Ghana is totally not happy with the President and his leaders for how they have mismanaged the economy. Covid-19 and Russian- the Ukrainian war have affected lots of country's economies in Africa yet proactive leaders in some countries like Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa among others have been able to stabilize their economies yet Ghanaian youth is only exposed to a consistent increase in poverty, high unemployment rates with no attempt to help alleviate the plight of Ordinary Ghanaian youth. It is in this vein that the youth of the country are angry at the president and the NPP leadership.



The Young Professionals Forum further, wishes to state that we are disgusted at statements purportedly made by the Dishonourable K.T Hammond on Friday 30th of September 2022 which suggests that those who hooted at the president who are unidentified and unknown to authorities happened to be members of NDC.



We hereby serve notice that the Young Professionals Forum shall resist any such attempt to label the NDC youth as irresponsible! The Government of Ghana must not underestimate the economic hardship on Ghanaian youth and the implications of the hooting at the president.

The reckless comments and insults on the Ghanaian youth by the Dishonourable KT Hammond is highly unacceptable and must be seen as an attempt by some NPP leaders to divert the focus on the actual cause of the situation which is the fact that the Ghanaian youth is not happy and has lost hope in the president and his non-performing appointees.



The Young Professionals Forum, therefore, demands an unqualified apology from the Dishonourable Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa for the unnecessary insult on us. The Young Professionals Forum wishes to urge calm, particularly amongst the youth and join hands to bring positive change in 2024.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the music festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.



The President was there to speak on poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same while championing and upholding national unity.