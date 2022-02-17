Group condemns Asiedu Nketia's statement against Joe Wise

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia

A group calling itself the Patriotic Voice has condemned comments by the General Secretary of the National Democratic, Asiedu Nketia which in their view seek to incite members of the minority caucus against First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu.

The group in a statement said that the comments by Asiedu Nketia were ‘reckless ,evil’ and must be abhorred by all right thinking persons.



The Patriotic Voice averred that the comment by Asiedu Nketia can be seen to be the viewpoint of the opposition NDC as he is the party’s chief scribe.



“We believe the General Secretary is a member of the Parliamentary Service Board. People who are nominated to this board are people of high integrity and above reproach.



“A statement like this should be coming from people lower down the ladder and not from highly valued people like Asiedu Nketiah. The NDC has not distanced itself from the utterances, meaning they are in support. This makes it even more unfortunate,” the group’s Founder, Akwasi Sarpong, said in a statement.



What Asiedu Nketia said

Asiedu Nketia on February 5, 2022 justified the conduct of the NDC MPs in Parliament, charging them to repeat the act if Joe Wise tries to partake in any voting whiles presiding as speaker.



“So if a Speaker or the Deputy Speaker says he will be a referee as well as be the one to kick the ball for a penalty, and also blow the whistle that a goal has been scored – if a slap will ensure he does not do that, slap him so that he comes back to his senses,” Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.



Read the full statement by the Patriotic Voices below



PATRIOTIC VOICES CONDEMNS THE EVIL STATEMENT BY GENERAL SECRETARY OF NDC, MR. ASIEDU NKETIAH



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, during a meeting with the NDC faithfuls in the Ashanti Region instigated that the Minority in Parliament should give the Deputy Speaker of Parliament slaps if he does something they the Minority don't like. It is unfortunate such a statement is coming from the Chief Scribe of the largest Opposition party in the country.

We believe the General Secretary is a member of the Parliamentary Service Board. People who are nominated to this board are people of high integrity and above reproach. A statement like this should be coming from people lower down the ladder and not from highly valued people like Asiedu Nketiah.



The NDC has not distanced itself from the utterances, meaning they are in support. This makes it even more unfortunate. Their Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, also lended his voice to this evil advocacy.



This shows the character of the NDC. Their Presidential Hopeful even at one time admitted that they came from a revolutionary background and if it came to unleashing violence they were streets ahead of any party in the country.



It is strange that no identifiable bodies have commented, much less condemned, this evil statement that can trigger chaos and disunity in the country. We of the Patriotic Voices condemn this statement in no uncertain terms. It is evil, divisive and doesn't forge national unity.



Come again, Asiedu Nketiah. Come again, NDC. We need peace to develop the country, not chaos and anarchy.

God bless our Homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.



Thanks to you all.



SIGN.................



AKWASI SARPONG



FOUNDER PATRIOTIC VOICES

ABUBAKARI YAKUBU



PRO FOR PATRIOTIC VOICES