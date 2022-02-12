Group falls on social media tools to fight Gender-based violence

Social media platforms have become important in everyday life

The Human Rights Advocacy Centre (HRAC) has resorted to using social media tools as effective means to advocating domestic and gender-based violence (DGBV) and ensuring victims of abuse get justice.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop, Executive Director of HRAC, Ms Selasi Tsegah, urged citizens to help end DGBV in the country, using the social media hashtag #SeeAbuseReportAbuse, which has been identified as powerful means to addressing the social menace.



She said social media wielded enormous power and could draw different people together as a community to champion a worthy course such as campaigning against domestic and gender-based violence.



She noted that the use of the hashtag on social media would encourage victims of, and concerned citizens against DGBV to feel free in their education against abuse and report cases of DGBV to authorities.



The workshop aimed at building capacity of participants on human rights and legal issues, social media and advocacy, and reporting mechanisms of abuse.



Representatives of various stakeholders from Akwapim South Municipal Assembly, Ghana Police Service and Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection took part in the session.

Others included the Ghana Education Service, Lawyers, Ghana News Agency, Women Alliance and the Christian and Islamic Council.



Ms Marjorie Clottey, a representative of the Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection, said, “an Orange Support Centre has been set up to address DGBV cases in the country.”



According to her, the Center had received 320 DGBV cases from their toll-free contact 0800111222, since its inception, of which 101 cases have been closed, remaining 219 active cases.



Ms Angeline Nargetey, Akuapim South Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, observed that although “the Domestic Violence Support Fund is empty,” a domestic violence shelter had been established whereby various bodies and organisations aid victims.



She encouraged the public to report DGBV cases to relevant authorities, and not to cover up cases. This would help rescue victims from trauma, and deal decisively with perpetrators according to the dictates of the law.