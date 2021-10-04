Group launched to promote ‘unprecedented’ achievements of Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A volunteer group associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as Akufo Addo’s Government Advocates (AAGA) has officially been launched.

The group is a special initiative that is being championed by some party supporters and is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Vice-Chairman of the group, Dr. Lawrence A. Buah speaking at the event touted the free Senior High School policy as the most remarkable achievement of the government.



Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. D. Christopher, he appealed to party supporters to trumpet the achievements of the Nana Addo-led administration.



He said the NPP must not allow the NDC to peddle lies and deceive Ghanaians over what the party has achieved.

On his part, the General Secretary of the group Mr. Bernard Owusu Agyemang (Prof) in his speech said Ghana is working again under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He said despite the achievements of the party, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on a mission to deceive Ghanaians that Ghana is going through severe hardship.



The Chairman of the event, Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng in his speech admonished the party to work hard to ensure that the party breaks the eight (8) year jinx in 2024.



To him, it would be terrible for the party to lose the 2024 polls because it would be wasted years since the NDC would take us back.

He stated that the Nana Addo-led administration has laid solid foundations for the country and transformed the economy and rolled out policies that have helped in transforming the lives of Ghanaians.



He said the President must be commended for what he has achieved.



“If we do not work hard and ensure that the party breaks the 8, Ghana will retrogress. We have to protect what has been achieved so far. As party supporters, we have work to do. We have to help the party in protecting what we have achieved,” he said.



Some other Executive Members of the group took turns to stress the need for the party members to work hard and share with Ghanaians the achievements of the NPP. They touched on the economy, one district one factory, planting for food and jobs, one district one ambulance initiative, and other policies of the government.

The strategy and approach of the group;



Director of Research and IT, Mr. Collins Asamoah disclosed that the group aims at registering one million members nationwide.



According to him, the group was not only formed to promote the achievements of the President but also to create opportunities for unemployed youth.



As part of the plan, they intend to provide skills training for interested members who would want to learn fashion designing and other skills so they would be self-employed instead of depending on the government for jobs.

He encouraged party members to join the group and benefit from the package the group have for them.



AAGA’s motto is ‘Ghana is working Again’ meaning the country is working again under the “competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo”.



At the launch, the executives of the group were also sworn in.



The 25 executive membership is led by the group’s Chairman Dr. Christopher Damenya and 24 others holding different positions.