Group lists Asantehene’s achievements in response to Heward-Mills

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu

A group known as the Asante Professionals Club has expressed its unhappiness with comments made by the founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This is after a video of the preacher speaking against the Asante monarch went viral on social media.



Bishop Heward-Mills has since apologised, explaining that the said sermon was 20-years-old and had been taken out of context.



But in a statement, the Asante Professionals Club maintained that since Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mounted the golden stool in 1999, he has been an agent of peace and development in Asanteman and beyond.



The group listed some of the Asantehene’s achievements as follows



- Establishment of the $45 million Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Processing Factory



- Establishment of the $95 million Kumasi Mall

- Establishment of $100 million Asanteman Development Fund



- Otumfuo Education Fund providing scholarship to brilliant but needy students



- Support to the Government of Ghana in engaging the Bretton Wood institutions and other investors



- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation supports rural communities with educational infrastructure, computers and healthcare.



- Securing $174million to support Ghana’s educational sector



- Otumfuo undertook the Manhyia Palace COVID19 Humanitarian Relief valued at $1million

- Conflict resolution under the 2002 Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis



- Institutionalization of the Kumasi Declaration in the 2012 Presidential & Parliamentary elections



- Establishment of the Asanteman Broadcasting Cooperation (ABC)



“What is interesting to note is that the beneficiaries of all of these social interventions are not limited to Asantes but drawn from all the ethnic groups across the country”, the group said in its statement.