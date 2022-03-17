Group mounts pressure on IGP to be firm over Okobeng’s court case

Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Police and other security agencies have been advised not to treat issues relating to contract killing lightly.

A pressure group Data and Advocacy Consult- Ghana made the call in relation to the attempted murder case involving the CEO of Okobeng Mining company in the Western Region, Nana Amponsah.



The mining capo is currently facing trial at a Takoradi High Court over an attempted murder charge after allegedly plotting with others to kill mining rivals over a mining concession.



Okobeng as he is affectionately called was arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court “A” on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He was later granted bail and is due to appear in court today.



Even though the Nana Amponsah is facing trial, there are concerns among residents in Tarkwa that the powerful and wealthy man may be left off the hook due to his huge influence in the area as well as political connections.



Addressing the press in Accra yesterday, Data and Advocacy Consult, Ghana said it was concerned about the matter because “there had been a series of cases of contract killings in the Republic of which no frantic efforts have been made by constitutionally sanctioned state institutions responsible for fighting crimes and enforcing the laws to find to apprehend, investigate and prosecute perpetrators for committing these dastardly acts which threaten national security, completely infringe upon the laws and the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

“Three classic examples are the murders of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale JB Danquah, who was a Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North and the late Member of Parliament for Mfatseman in the Central Region, Ekow Quansah Hayford,” it said.



According to the group, the issue of murder is something we shouldn’t take lightly at all adding “We have a case where persons have been captured on tape planning to kill innocent people and we seem not to be bothered?”



“We believe this is another test case for our current IGP, Dr Akuffo Dampare. He should call on his officers in Tarkwa in the Western Region to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.



“We further call on the Government to revoke the mining license of Nana Amponsah to stop him from using his business to intimidate and terrorize innocent residents and perceived political opponents.



It said there are fears among Tarkwa residents “simply because some people think they are untouchable and that they can get away with everything including murder.

“Let the laws of the land work. If at the end of the day, he goes through the legal process and is found not guilty, then so be it.”



The group called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support our call and ensure that justice is served the people of Tarkwa.



“We want to serve notice that after this press conference, we will send petitions to various institutions that matter when it comes to the safety and security of citizens. We want to assure you that, we will not let this matter rest until justice is served! “it warned.