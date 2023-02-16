26
Menu
News

Group petitions GRA to chase Okudzeto Ablakwa over ‘unpaid taxes’

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa131311212 Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

A governance accountability group, The Movement For Justice - Ghana, has petitioned the Registrar of Companies and the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over allegations of an unregistered company and unpaid taxes.

In details sighted by The Pokuase Mail, the Group, among others, is requesting the Ghana Revenue Authority to provide information on the tax returns made by Mr Ablakwa on his solely-owned Company Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd - a company which the group says is neither registered with the GRA nor paid any taxes since its incorporation in 2021.

The group also wants the Authority to investigate Mr Ablakwa over the source of some GHC 500000 he allegedly paid in cash as consideration for his shares in the company (Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Limited) when he incorporated it as well as any taxes that he paid on the transaction.

The group further raised a query concerning another company in which Mr Ablakwah is interested named Savvi Solutions.

According to the letters filed, the company owned by Mr Ablakwah and his wife, Nuhela Seidu, have defaulted in paying taxes.

All attempts by The Pokuase Mail to contact Mr Ablakwa for his reaction on the matter proved futile.

However, a close source to the Member of Parliament has confirmed the MP was made aware of the group's intent sometime last week.

According to the source, while Mr Ablakwah agrees in principle with the ethos of the group, he believes the current probe is a retaliatory intrusion into his private life.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
Related Articles: