Group petitions GRA to chase Okudzeto Ablakwa over ‘unpaid taxes’

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A governance accountability group, The Movement For Justice - Ghana, has petitioned the Registrar of Companies and the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over allegations of an unregistered company and unpaid taxes.

In details sighted by The Pokuase Mail, the Group, among others, is requesting the Ghana Revenue Authority to provide information on the tax returns made by Mr Ablakwa on his solely-owned Company Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd - a company which the group says is neither registered with the GRA nor paid any taxes since its incorporation in 2021.



The group also wants the Authority to investigate Mr Ablakwa over the source of some GHC 500000 he allegedly paid in cash as consideration for his shares in the company (Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Limited) when he incorporated it as well as any taxes that he paid on the transaction.



The group further raised a query concerning another company in which Mr Ablakwah is interested named Savvi Solutions.



According to the letters filed, the company owned by Mr Ablakwah and his wife, Nuhela Seidu, have defaulted in paying taxes.

All attempts by The Pokuase Mail to contact Mr Ablakwa for his reaction on the matter proved futile.



However, a close source to the Member of Parliament has confirmed the MP was made aware of the group's intent sometime last week.



According to the source, while Mr Ablakwah agrees in principle with the ethos of the group, he believes the current probe is a retaliatory intrusion into his private life.



