Group supports teenage mother with triplets

Teenage Mother The teenage mother with Isaac Debrah Bekoe and the triplets

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: Isaac Debrah Bekoe, Contributor

A non-profit organization, As I Grow NGO, has come to the aid of an 18-year-old Princess Nyarko who resides at Kyebi Ahwenase in the Eastern Region.

Princess Nyarko, who gave birth to triplets at Kyebi Government Hospital was later referred to the Koforidua central hospital for further medication.

She has since been suffering from postpartum psychosis. This has made it difficult for her to take care of her babies due to both her condition and financial challenges.

Chief Executive Officer of As I Grow, Debrah Bekoe Isaac, in an interview with the media noted that her outfit came to the rescue of the teenager with baby diapers, wipes, and assorted items including money to help cater for the triplets.

"We were worried upon hearing the news of the mother and the three baby girls. Her situation was so bad that the newborn babies sometimes do not have food to eat. So my team and other few individuals had to act swiftly to put resources together to salvage the children and the now mentally imbalanced mother."

"Apart from the items, we are now working to get a psychiatrist to help the teenage mother," he added.

Mr Debrah Bekoe called on the public to come to the aid of Princess Nyarko.

