2
Menu
News

Groupe Nduom to bounce back stronger – Dr Nduom assures

Papa Kwesi Nduom Back.jpeg Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Elmina for being behind him in his difficult time.

The business mogul who hails from Elmina over the weekend joined his people to celebrate this year’s Bakatue festival.

In a terse message, Dr. Nduom said, “It’s been a long time since I stood anywhere in Elmina or anywhere else in the country like this. Maybe four years ago when we travelled across the country for the bank.

“Since then I have been living almost exclusively in the USA for health and business reasons,” he said.

The chairman of the company, reminding the people of his challenges personally and businesswise, admitted that “it has been difficult all around” adding, “but I have believed in my faith, truth, and hard work. So we have never given up.”

He went on to say, “Bakatue also signifies a new season and new beginnings. That is what I wish for everyone and Edinaman."

According to him, many he has met in recent times have asked when Groupe Nduom would stand firmly on its feet again and bring jobs back.

In his response to the concerns of the people, he indicated that he and his team are “working hard, solving problems and praying to God to reward our efforts with success.”

“When we succeed, Edinaman and the whole country will benefit from our success” he assured.

Appreciating the support of the people in his difficult time Dr. Nduom on his behalf and the team’s wished “everyone, Nananom, and the people a happy, prosperous new year. Afehyia pa!”

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP