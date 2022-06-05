0
Growing Trees Network Ghana donates seedlings to Prempeh College

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Growing Trees Network Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation championing environmental protection, has donated a variety of tree seedlings to Prempeh College in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Over 300 seedlings were donated to the school to be planted on its compound, especially around the football field as part of efforts to protect the ecosystem.

The seedlings included coconut, prekese, moringa, maliana, mahogany, ofram, cedrela, and soursop.

Mr Christopher Boatin, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the decision to donate the seedlings as part of the Organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility to help beautify the school and provide shade for the football field.

“Trees give good oxygen, and our aim of doing this is that I once visited their football field and I realised that there were no shades, so it was appropriate to give them trees, especially medicinal ones,” he noted.

Mr Boatin said Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was the Life Patron of the organisation and a former student of Prempeh College, so they decided to honour him by donating to his alma mater.

It also formed part of the NGO’s vision to sensitise the students on the importance of trees to the environment and human existence.

He said tree planting was the way to go as a nation to prevent land degradation, and deforestation, fight climate change and restore soil fertility.

An intact ecosystem was key to the survival of humanity and all life forms, he said, adding: “If we can restore our ecosystem, our tourism industry will be significantly impacted.”

The CEO said the wanton destruction of the environment was sad and that its economic and social impact was far-reaching.

Mr Vincent Armah, a Geography Teacher at the school, who received the seedlings, said apart from the greenery and serene environment that trees provided, they ensured quality oxygen for humans and animals to breathe and served as a windbreak during rainstorms.

He commended Growing Trees Network for taking the initiative to support tree planting in the school and the country at large.

He took the CEO around the school compound to inspect some trees it had planted.

