Growing insecurity: IGP, National Security Minister must go - Adam Bonaa

Following what some perceived to be a growing state of insecurity in the country, there have been calls for the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh and the National Security Officer, Albert Kan Dapaah to be relieved of their position.

Armed robbery cases seem to be on the ascendency with the recent one occurring on Monday.



Emmanuel Osei, a police officer and Afua Badu. a hawker's life were cut short when they were shot by armed robbers while transporting money in a bullion van.



Adam Bonaa speaking to these cases on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, said the level of insecurity in the country is an indictment on both the IGP and the national security minister.



"Insecurity is growing by the minute and Ghanaians are afraid...what is Oppong Boanuh still doing there, he should have gone by now...they should go for other younger enthusiastic cops to take over from him. Younger and efficient ones" citing Head of Research and Planning, Commissioner of Police (COP), Nathan Kofi Boakye.

According to him, the IGP, "Oppong Boanuh has outlived his usefulness in the Ghana Police…these people are my friends but I'll say it as it is. The fact that you are my friend doesn’t mean when I'm shot I won't die."



He bemoaned the fact that "under Oppong Boanuh, police officers, MPs have been killed, they have not been able to arrest the perpetrators and now ordinary Ghanaians are bearing the brunt; I don’t know where we’re going."



