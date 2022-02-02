Growing uncertainty over passage of E-Levy Bill

File Photo

There is uncertainty about when Parliament will take the controversial E-levy bill through its second reading and consideration. The Bill was to have been taken last week Friday, January 28, 2022 but was rescheduled for this week.

Initial indications were that it will be done today[Tuesday February 1, 2022].



However, the Bill does not feature on today’s Order Paper. Rather it is indicated that it will be done tomorrow Wednesday, 2nd February.



Uncertainty over passage of E-Levy Bill



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who raised some concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the Bill, called on the Majority Leader to give definite timelines regarding the Bill, insisting that his side will not accept any surprises.

The Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a response stated that the Bill cannot even be taken tomorrow. He however fell short of saying when exactly it will be done.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says "even though the Minority claims they are standing with the Ghanaian people in rejecting the Bill, the Majority stands by the republic in supporting the Bill.”



Minority Chief Whip Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka reiterated the; "need for some certainty over the Bill”.



He said "it will be important for the Business Committee to meet to reschedule it, instead of it being left at the discretion of just two individuals”.