Guarantee safety of my staff – Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana government

Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana, Yanko Yordanov

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana has laid out his government’s terms to the Ghana government following the illegal demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy’s property and, in effect, a violation of the Vienna Convention.

Speaking exclusively to TV3 on Wednesday, March 16, Ambassador Yanko Yordanov asked that the Ghana government guarantees the safety of staff of the Embassy and take guidance from the Vienna Convention to determine who takes responsibility for rebuilding the demolished structure.



The structure located at East Cantonments was demolished in 2017 by a private developer who claims ownership of the land.



The said land was leased to the Embassy for a period of 50 years and is expected to expire in 2033.



A notice by the Lands Commission and pasted on the property, which is already being developed by the private businessman indicates the Bulgarians own the property and therefore “you are to stop work immediately or we will take the necessary action to invoke the laws under the Lands Act” as the notice stated.



The Bulgarian Ambassador, who is not happy about the development, asked the state to ensure that the property is protected.

He said he visited the Presidency for his accreditation during which the matter was reported to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Ambassador, however, said they can also ensure the property of the asset but its officials “have been denied access to the site by the developer”.



He said its security company can also take the responsibility of protecting the property but this arrangement must be in conformity with the Vienna Convention, which Ghana is a signatory to.



The Minority in Parliament led by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, fears the development may spark a diplomatic row if urgent steps are not taken to address the issue.