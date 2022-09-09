Guarantor system will no longer be used for voters' registration – EC

Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has indicated that the guarantor system will no longer be used for the registration of voters in the country.

According to the Commission, the guarantor system will no longer be used because it has a lot of issues that affected the quality of the electoral register, citinewsroom.com reports.



Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, who disclosed this, said that his outfit will only be using the Ghana Card for the next voters’ registration.



He added that no Ghanaian will be disenfranchised because persons who do not have the voter's card can go to the district offices of the commission to get registered anytime they get the Ghana Card.



“We are not going to compile a new voters register. Rather, we would continuously register voters to update the current voters' register to ensure that anyone who wants to register as a voter has the opportunity to do so.



“This registration exercise, unlike the previous registration exercise will be continuous. As such, anyone who has the card can just walk to our offices and register. It is not a periodic or limited registration exercise that could disenfranchise persons who do not have the Ghana Card at the time of the limited exercise.

“This is an all-year-round process. As such, a person who doesn’t have the Ghana Card today can acquire it tomorrow and simply walk into a district office where he or she intends to vote and register,” Tettey is quoted to have told Journalists at the Commission’s “Let the Citizen Know” encounter.



He also urged the National Identification Authority to “accelerate the pace of the printing of the Ghana Cards to make it easy for anyone who is interested in registering with us to do so”.



Meanwhile, the Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has alleged that the claim of the EC that its C.I. draft for the 2024 election is only for continuous voters’ registration is false.



According to him, the actual plan of the EC is that it wants to create a new voters’ register through the draft C.I. it has tabled in Parliament, which requires only the Ghana Card for the registration of prospective voters.



In an XYZ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Afriyie Ankrah added that after the draft Constitution Instrument (C.I.) for the 2024 election is passed, the EC will then file a suit in the Supreme Court that will allow them to remove the names of all the people who used documents other than the Ghana Card to register for the 2020 elections.

IB/WA