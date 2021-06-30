Gugblan Youth Chief Donates to Teshie Technical Training Centre

Nii Martey says the donation is his way of giving back to his society

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Gubglan Youth Chief of Teshie, Nii Martey Laryea I, as part of giving back to his area, has donated about 300 chairs and an undisclosed amount of money to the Teshie Technical Training Center(TTTC).

Nii Martey I, speaking to journalists after his philanthropic gesture said that giving back to society is what he dreamt of when he was a child and thank God his dreams has been fulfilled.



"As we are all aware as a leader, I have to start doing something for my community before an outsider would also come on board and support. This is not the first time I'm doing this for the good people of Teshie. It's something that I have been doing and I will continue to do for them," he said.



The businessman cum philanthropist now the Youth Chief of Gbugblan in Teshie, Accra, also called on indigenes from Teshie to give back to the town for development.



The Principal of Teshie Technical Training Centre, Isaac Asamoah, on behalf of the school expressed his profound gratitude to Original Nii Martey Laryea I, and said the Chairs and the cash came at the time they were needed most.

"On behalf of the school, we want to say a very big thank you to Nii Martey Laryea I, for this kind gesture. We need the type of Nii to develop our communities and as it has been said that one hand cannot cover the eyes of God, we are therefore appealing to cooperate bodies and individuals to emulate Original Nii Martey Laryea I and come to our aid because it is through such gestures that we can develop our communities by ourselves without depending on the central government," he emphasized.



The PTA Chairman of the school, Joseph Amartey, also added that individuals like Nii Martey Laryea I, must be commended for taking it upon themselves to develop and give back to their communities.



"I have been following him for a while and I must say that he will never lack because of what I witnessed last year when he paid the bills for the patients at the LEKMA Hospital part of his birthday celebrations. He being the youth chief for the Gugblan quarter will pave way for the youths because a lot of employment among other opportunities will be created within them.