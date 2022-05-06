4
Guide LGBTQ community to be better persons – Methodist Church

Rt Rev. Prof Joseph M Y Edusa Eyison Rt Rev. Prof Joseph M Y Edusa-Eyison addressing the synod

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Diocesan Bishop In charge of the Methodist Church Ghana, Northern Accra Diocese, Reverend Professor Joseph M.Y.Edusa-Eyison, has appealed to the leadership of the Christian community not to condemn those who practiced and supported LGBTQ.

Rather, he said, the church should accept those who flouted the doctrines of Christianity and guide them to become better persons and not crucify them.

“We are all sinners but God still loves us. God doesn’t love sin but loves human beings. And that is what the Church is mandated to do.

"It is the sin that the church is against and not the person, so the church should teach and transform those who support such act to refrain from it,” Reverend Professor Edusa-Eyison said at the opening ceremony of the 4th annual synod of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Church.

He said although Parliament was yet to take a decision on the criminalisation of the ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’, the church should identify and groom those who were involved in the practice of LGBTQ.

Reverend Professor Edusa-Eyison explained that as far as the Bible, theology and the church doctrines and teachings were concerned, it was the responsibility of Christians to speak accordingly to the principle of Christianity.

He said just like all institutions going through difficult challenges following the menace of the COVID 19 pandemic which brought most activities to their knee, the Church continued to spend huge sums on televangelism.

“The Church has learnt from this experience, which is that reaching out to members during difficult periods required the intensification of the Church’s televangelism, and the effective use of the media if we are to flow with the times and not be left behind.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine, with prices of goods and services skyrocketing across the globe, had contributed to the high cost of airtime programmes which we plead with the good people of the Church for sponsorship,” Reverend Professor Edusa-Eyison said.

