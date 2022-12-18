0
Menu
News

Guided consensus needed for NDC flagbearaship race – Lawyer Adawudu

Adawudu Speedy Lawyer Victor Adawudu

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Lawyer Victor Adawudu has suggested instead of imposing John Mahama on the party as its flagbearer, a consensus approach will be better.

He was responding to a number of NDC faithful who believe a flagbearaship race will be a waste of scarce resources of the party.

The NDC legal luminary opines as much as the 2024 elections is there for the taking of the party, the right things must be done to get everybody on board.

“I believe the 2024 no doubt the NDC is winning regardless of the poor showing of this government. We must do things in a way that will get everyone on board for victory”

“Instead of making it seem like imposing Mahama as some are saying we shouldn’t have a flagbearaship race, we must do it with a guided consensus so that all parties are satisfied,” he said.

“Yes, I appreciate the bit about wasting resources but the right things needs to be done, for acceptability by all”, he advised the rank and file of the party with the view of party unity.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt