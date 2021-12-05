Guilty Beatz teams up Quamina MP for ‘Shots’

Ghanaian DJ, GuiltyBeatz

The Grammy-nominated Ghanaian producer and Dj, Guilty Beatz, is ending 2021 with ‘Shots’ featuring Ghanaian rapper Quamina MP.

The catchy upbeat song pairs GuiltyBeatz’s signature intricate drum patterns with anthemic synths and catchy adlibs in the Ghanaian dialect Twi; crafting the perfect dance-ready banger with matching visuals featuring Ghana’s world-class dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast.



GuiltyBeatz has been soundtracking Afropops global ascension with world-conquering hits for the likes of Mr Eazi, Wizkid, Sarkodie, and King Promise.



In 2019 he was an instrumental architect of Beyoncé’s Afrobeats-inspired album The Gift, which received Grammy nominations.

This year he was behind culture-defining releases like Jorja Smith’s Amapiano offering “All of This,” the NBA 2K22 soundtrack “Bradley Beal,” and had overwhelming production credits on Tems’ If Orange Was A Place EP and Shaybo’s Queen of the South.



With “SHOTS,” GuiltyBeatz signals a solo project coming in 2022.