Guinea Coup: Reconciliation Committee calls on Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo in a pose with the CNRD delegation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, received a delegation from the Guinean military junta, the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD).



The three-member delegation visited the president at the Jubilee House, led by Colonel Sadiba Koulibaly, Second-in-Command of the CNRD.



In a post on the president’s Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb, he said the delegation called on him to provide updates about its roadmap to ensure the West African country, recently taken over by its military in a coup, is returned to constitutional democratic rule.



“The delegation, led by Colonel Sadiba Koulibaly, Second-in-Command of the CNRD, was at the seat of Ghana’s presidency to update me, in my capacity as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority, on the roadmap that has been put in place to ensure a smooth transition and return to democratic, constitutional rule in Guinea,” the President shared.



After toppling the government of Alpha Conde on September 5, 2021, Guinea’s military government unveiled a “transitional charter” that it says will steer the country back to civilian rule.



The document among other things spells out a series of tasks, including the drafting of a new constitution and holding “free, democratic and transparent” elections – although it does not clarify how long the transition will last.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its head, has demanded that elections be held within six months in Guinea.



The regional bloc has also demanded the release of Guinea’s 83-year-old President Alpha Conde who has been under detention since his government was ousted.



