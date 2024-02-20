Guinea junta leader dissolves government; appointees' accounts, passports 'seized'

Screenshot from the dissolution announcement | Social media

Guinea’s transitional president Mamady Doumbouya has dissolved the government led by Dr Bernard Goumou effective February 19, 2024.

The dissolution was contained in a decree read on state TV and posted on the social media handles of the presidency.



The post captioned: "Decree dissolving the government read for you by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic," included some far-reaching orders.



Among them, members of the outgoing government have had their accounts frozen and are required to hand in travel documents.



Technocrats at the different ministries, directors, are to manage affairs temporarily.



Doumbouya has been the transitional president of the West African country since overthrowing then-president Alpha Conde in 2021.

Conde had been in power between 2010 and 2020 when he was supposed to have stepped down after two terms.



Conde changed the Constitution to allow him a new term. He was deposed months after winning contentious polls and being sworn into office.





???? ????????́????????????????



???? Décret de dissolution du gouvernement lu pour vous par le Ministre Secrétaire Général de la Présidence de la République.#PresidenceGN #GouvernementGN pic.twitter.com/j0ffL0US8L — Présidence de la Guinée (@Presidence_gn) February 19, 2024

SARA