Guinness Ghana Obaasima Summit Regional Campus Tour starts in Accra

The Obaasima Summit campus tours are aimed at empowering women

Source: Guinness Ghana

As the world prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day globally in March, Ghana’s leading total beverage business, Guinness Ghana, is leading the charge with the Obaasima regional campus tours organised in collaboration with Obaasima Summit Foundation.

The regional tours kickstart in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the R.S Amegashie Hall, University of Ghana Business School in Accra. This year’s edition of the campus tour is expected to be held on the campuses of some key universities across five regions, with the aim of building consensus around women empowerment and the progressive portrayal of women.



The Obaasima Summit campus tours are aimed at empowering women on the need to uphold the tenets of teamwork, networking, excellence in public speaking, interviews and imbibing positive attributes while celebrating the success stories of women all over the country. The 2022 edition of the Guinness Ghana Obaasima Summit is themed “PROGRESSIVE PORTRAYAL: BUILDING CAPACITY FOR ELEVATION”.



Speaking to the media, Director of Corporate Relations at Guinness Ghana, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah pointed out that the tours represented a healthy way of connecting with different categories of women for immense impact.



“Guinness Ghana’s focus for partnering the Obaasima Summit is to ensure the message of progressive portrayal reaches every corner of the country. Every woman must understand their strength and the tolls available to them to explore and impact the world with it.”

“As a business, we are committed to providing and ensuring we have 50% representation of women in leadership roles and using our creative and media spend to support progressive voices. We are fully committed to attracting and retaining the best and most diverse talent within our workforce.



Opportunities like the campus tours allows us to show women across the country what happens when a progressive business supports women,” she intimated.



Some notable speakers at the summit include the Corporate Relations Director of Guinness Ghana Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Executive Director of Obaasima Summit Foundation and General Manager of Pan African Television Ama Pratt, Managing Partner of Mahogany Consult Baaba Coffie, Secretary General-Ghana Commission - UNESCO Ama Serwaa Nerquaye-Tetteh, Head of Sales and Marketing at ATL Petra Aba Asamoah and Former Ambassador to Italy and Former Upper West Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage.



The initiative, organized by the Obaasima Summit Foundation and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, is designed to equip female students with the requisite skillset to pursue their dreams in any preferred aspect of life.