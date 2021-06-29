Gun men kills fulani man at Achulokura near Damongo

File photo

A Fulani man was last Friday 25th June, 2021, killed by some unknown gunmen near Achulokura, a farming community near Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality.

The Fulani man, according to our sources was already sick and on a bed at his home when he was attacked and killed.



The brother of the Fulani man who was also at home was shot by the unknown gunmen and is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Damongo Catholic hospital following the attack.



Nkilgi Fm’s sources reveal that some residents of Achulokura were robbed by some armed robbers alleged to be Fulanis on the Damongo to Achulokura stretch of road which annoyed the village folks after several of such robberies and so they decided to go on a hunting spree for the Fulani robbers and in the process attacked all Fulanis in the area they chanced upon with many fleeing into the bush.



The Damongo divisional Police command who had a tip-off quickly rushed to the scene and brought to bring the situation under control with the deceased with his injured brother brought to the Damongo Catholic hospital.

The body of the dead Fulani man is currently deposited at the Damongo Catholic hospital morgue whilst investigation is ongoing.



No arrest has however been made yet by the Police but the Killing of the Fulani man is being handled as a murder case.