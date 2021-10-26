Gunmen kill one, injure two others at Prampram

The deceased is the head of the Kley Tsokunya Clan in Prampram

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the head of the Kley Tsokunya Clan in the Prampram Traditional Area, Nene Ayeh Otusei Kro.

The deceased, a 57-year-old, according to a report by grapic.com.gh, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



The deceased was reportedly in the company of other kingmakers at a shrine house, performing some traditional rites when a group of unknown assailants attacked them.



In the process of the attack, three other persons sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the Tema General Hospital.