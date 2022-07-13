2
Menu
News

Gunmen return to shoot victim in the face a week after robbery attack - Bridget Otoo alleges

Gunshot Bullet1 The victim is said to be battling for his life

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man shot by robbers battles for his life

Robbers attack family at Devtraco

Bridget Otoo accuses police of failing to protect attacked family

A man is said to be battling for his life after some armed robbers returned to shoot him a week after attacking his family.

According to journalist Bridget Otoo, the police who received a report of the initial attack on the family a week ago failed to take action.

She added that the armed robbers returned to attack the family a week later and shot the man in the face.

“My neighbour reported to the Devtraco @GhPoliceService in community 25 a week ago that thieves had broken into their home. The police never went to check the scene. Today @ 2:30 am the armed robbers came back and shot the man in the family, he’s at the emergency now!

"Perhaps if the @GhPoliceService had gone there when they first reported, they would have advised them on what to do, but they let this poor family face this alone! I pray the man survives his gunshot wounds since it’s on his face. I’m really terrified, sad and heartbroken by this,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

Bemoaning the turn of events, the journalist disclosed that the affected family is a poor family who deserves justice regardless of their economic status.

“Their daughter works for me. This is really tragic; they are a poor family who are taking care of someone’s home. @GhPoliceService Justice shouldn’t be about who has money and who doesn’t. You must pursue all cases, even when they are poor!” she added.





GA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Related Articles: