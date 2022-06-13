Gunshots at Kumasi Islamic SHS as police allegedly fire live bullets, students unconscious

Scores of students of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi have reportedly been rushed to the hospital following an incident with police.

According to a 3news report sighted by GhanaWeb, some students of the school early on Monday morning blocked the Abrepo Junction-Barekese road to protest the absence of speed ramps resulting in several accidents being recorded in and around the school.



The report indicates over 20 students have fallen unconscious and have been rushed to a hospital.



"Police have allegedly fired live bullets to disperse students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi.



About 20 of the students have been reportedly rushed to the hospital.



The protesting students were said to have been met by the police who fired warning shots to disperse the incident," the report by 3news said.

It is however not known what may have caused the students to collapse.



Reports indicate however that police have denied firing live bullets. According to them, they only fired warning shots to disperse the said students.



There is police presence on campus and school authorities are trying to salvage the situation.



