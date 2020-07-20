Gunshots fired at registration centre in Awutu Senya East, four arrested

General News Mon, 20 Jul 2020
Four persons have been arrested after a shooting incident at a voter registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region.
The incident occurred at about 8:am this morning at the Step to Christ polling station, according to reports.
Some motorbikes were also burnt at the centre.
According to the DailyGuide report, the gunshots were fired when the group of armed men attempted to disperse the crowd of potential voters.
The EC officers have since halted the registration exercise and fled the scene.
Source: Daily Guide Network
